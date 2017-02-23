Shondaland’s leading ladies are teaching TGIT audiences a thing or two about how Thursday nights should really be done.

In an exclusive new promo mashing up all three of Shonda Rhimes‘ steamy Thursday night dramas — Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and The Catch — leading ladies Kerry Washington, Ellen Pompeo and Mireille Enos unite for a fun night … on the couch.

The promo begins in slow motion with Enos, 41, walking powerfully down a city sidewalk in glittery heels and a trenchcoat.

As she ascends the steps of a brick apartment building, the door opens and she says with a smile, “I hope I haven’t kept you waiting” before immediately kicking off her heels and coat and changing into pajamas.

And now the real party can begin!

“Welcome to the party,” Washington, 40, says as wine is poured and popcorn is served.

And Pompeo agrees. “Now it’s TGIT time,” the 47-year-old Grey’s star says as the three women — who all wear silky PJs — cheers to the Thursday night ahead.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET followed by How to Get Away with Murder at 9 p.m. ET and The Catch joins TGIT on March 9 at 10 p.m. ET — all on ABC.