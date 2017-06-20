RHOA's Kenya Moore Shares Photos From St. Lucia Wedding to Husband Marc

Kenya Moore has finally shared photos from her secret wedding to husband Marc!

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, and her businessman partner tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate beach getaway in St. Lucia surrounded by family and friends.

Her husband — a businessman she first met a year ago and began dating a few months later — is choosing to stay out of the spotlight for now, his identity being kept private from the press.

“Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally,” Moore captioned one of her wedding pictures that showed her and Marc fist-bumping under a flower arch.

The bride wore a plunging white gown that featured backless detailing, tulle train, and lace appliqué. The groom kept with the beach vibe in a casual, open-collar white dress shirt and khaki trousers.

“I’m just ecstatic,” Moore told PEOPLE. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

The Bravo-lebrity shared more moments from the wedding on Instagram over the weekend.

“To my husband, Happy Father’s Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart… I love you,” the former Miss USA posted on Sunday.

“A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both,” the newlywed captioned another black and white photo, shared on Saturday.

Moore has been a fixture on RHOA since the show’s fifth season. Her dating life has been featured in several storylines throughout the hit Bravo series — dating (and breaking up with) ex-boyfriends Walter Jackson and Matt Jordan over the course of her four seasons on the show, and often talking about her desire to start a family.

Moore is expected to return to RHOA for its 10th season, filming for which will begin shortly and will include the return of original Housewife NeNe Leakes.