RHOA's Kenya Moore Is Drunk in Love in First Footage Seen of Her Secret Nuptials

Kenya Moore is in love and not afraid to show it!

On Friday, the 46-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a throwback video of her singing Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” on her wedding night.

“My wedding day just over 3 months ago was the happiest day of my life,” Moore wrote in the post.

“I met the man of my dreams who loved me beyond measure. I felt blessed, loved, beautiful and whole. No one can take away this feeling from me. The moment I fell in love with you I learned the true meaning of love…Patience, kindness, forgiveness… just to start,” she continued. “Thank you Marc for making me your wife, your best friend and you ride or die. I hope I make you as happy as you have made me.”

PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Moore and businessman Marc Daly had tied the knot June 10 in a tropical private ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

“It was just so perfect,” Moore said of their elopement, which took place at a private resort in St. Lucia. “I’m just ecstatic. This man is the love of my life, and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

The couple met through mutual friend (and fellow Bravolebrity) Chef Roblé Ali a year prior but didn’t start dating until December.

“He didn’t sign up for this world, I did,” Moore explained. “Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it’s not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

“That’s why I fell in love with him,” Moore continued. “For him, it’s about being my protector and my best friend — not being someone that stands next to me, but someone who supports me and is okay with being behind me sometimes. He doesn’t want my money, he doesn’t want my fame, he doesn’t want my success — he just wants my heart, and he has it.”

At the time, Moore also told PEOPLE what she would say to critics.

“I think if anybody has anything negative to say, I think I would just encourage those people to look within their heart because I think the issue is with them,” she said. “I always feel happy when someone finds happiness. Why would you feel otherwise? You have to be just as happy a other people’s success as you are as your own. And if you’re not, that to me just says you need to look in the mirror as yourself.”

“I twirl on my haters,” she said. “If you have a problem with my life, I’ll just keep twirling on.”