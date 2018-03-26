Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Makes His Real Housewives of Atlanta Debut

Is that you, Marcy Daly?

After a season of avoiding the Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras, Mr. Kenya Moore finally made his reality TV debut Sunday night, swinging by the premiere party for her domestic violence PSA.

It was a surprise for Moore, who had told her cast mates that Daly wouldn’t make the event because he was in New York City, where he lives and runs a restaurant.

“He’s working and he was just like, ‘I can’t, but I send you my love,’ ” she told pals Shereé Whitfield and Porsha Williams.

“He cannot get on a plane by himself, girl. I need to book his ticket, I need to pick out his clothes!” she added. “Guess what, he’s married now, so guess who he wants to take care of him?”

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Paras Griffin/Getty Images

But while Moore was introducing the PSA in her speech, Daly snuck in.

“I just want to thank you girls,” Moore said in her speech, before seeing Daly. “I want to also thank my loving husband, my knight in shining armor.”

She then ran to Daly’s side, giving him a hug and a kiss. “Hi baby! You look so handsome,” she said.

“He fooled me!” Moore confessed. “Clearly he knows how to book his own travel. I think he wanted to make a grand entrance and that’s what he did.”

Daly was proud of his wife. “It was amazing,” he told her of her PSA. “Great job, baby, Great job.”

He then got to meet Moore’s RHOA costars, including BFF Cynthia Bailey — who quickly hugged Daly and told him, “I’m glad my girl is smiling and happy. Now I see why! … This is the highlight of the party!”

“I’m so glad to meet Marc,” Bailey told audiences. “He’s kind of sexy. Kenya got a fine husband. Now that the Marc Daly mystery is solved, the haters can just shut up.”

Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker came over, too, just as Daly was asked if the two had decided whether they would be living in New York City or Atlanta. “It’s the million dollar question,” Daly said.

“Well, Todd was a real New Yorker. He moved to Atlanta,” Burruss said.

“The southern women will make you do some crazy things,” joked Tucker.

Marc Daly and Kenya Moore Kenya Moore/Instagram

While Daly was there for Moore, he appeared to be a little uncomfortable on camera. He even told Moore when asked if he’s like to meet the ladies, “I would love to see my wife also!”

Perhaps that’s because all of the Atlanta Housewives haven’t always been very supportive of Daly in the past, questioning whether Moore’s marriage is real and even throwing her a fake wedding with a cardboard groom.

They weren’t all supportive when he was there, either.

“Well he has definitely improved since being cardboard in San Francisco,” Leakes joked. “I’m happy for Kenya that Marc is here. She’s been wanting him to come around and I’m not really sure why he hadn’t come around. I guess it is official, honey!”

Asked if they appeared to be truly in love, Leakes said, “Kenya appears to be truly in love.”

Added Whitfield: “I don’t know if he’s her real husband, but he is real.”

She was a little more kind when she met Daly at first, telling him, “It’s great to finally meet you.” But then she quickly poked fun of his nose ring, shading him in her confessional: “I haven’t really seen a guy with a nose ring since Tupac. I don’t know, it was different.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kenya Moore Shares Why She Kept Her New Husband’s Identity Secret, Says She Wants Kids ‘Right Away’

This is part of the reason Moore wanted to keep Daly away from the RHOA cameras.

“He didn’t sign up for this world, I did,” Moore told PEOPLE exclusively in June. “Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it’s not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

“That’s why I fell in love with him,” Moore continued. “For him, it’s about being my protector and my best friend — not being someone that stands next to me, but someone who supports me and is okay with being behind me sometimes. He doesn’t want my money, he doesn’t want my fame, he doesn’t want my success — he just wants my heart, and he has it.”

No matter how shady the women were, Moore was happy Daly was by her side. She even left the date early to “spend some time with him before he goes back..”

“Quality time? That’s the best time,” Daly said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.