Kenya Moore Stands By Her Decision to Pull Gun on Home Intruders

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore made headlines when on Saturday when she pulled a gun on three intruders who had climbed over her security gates and proceeded to knock on her front door — and she’d do it again too!

While making a visit to the newly-revamped Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 45-year-old reality star stood by her decision to protect yourself.

“Listen, if some crazy MFs have the nerve — I have a gated property,” Moore explained. “They went around my gate, they went and trespassed — they did so many things that were asking for not only to be shot, but an ass whoopin’. They’re just lucky they didn’t get both.”

“When you come to my property, I have the right to defend myself,” she continued. “What if I had children? I’m protecting myself.”

Two men and one woman were involved in the trespassing. Moore said when she drew the gun, they ran right away.

She first revealed news of the incident on Instagram, sharing a capture of security footage showing her approaching the trespassers with a gun and offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who could help identify them.

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself,” Moore captioned the post. “I don’t care if I’m on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door …2 of them being grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto other properties and mine? There are home invasions, robberies, rapist…What if your children or loved ones were threatened this way?

She continued: “Anyone who is bold enough to commit a crime, endanger themselves and others needs to be punished. Please help me identify these people. $1,000 reward email mooremanor2016@gmail.com. #savage #YouDontWantThisWork.”

In another post, she said the two were driving a white car — the female recording the incident on the phone the entire time.

She plans on criminally prosecuting all three.

Moore said on WWHL that she’s a licensed gun owner in Georgia — meaning she can keep a gun in her house and in her car. She said she owns about four guns, and has used them in the past.

“I go to the gun range and I shoot really tight clusters,” she said.