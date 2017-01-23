Kenya Moore Claims Shereé Whitfield Has Been in an Abusive Relationship

Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield have always been at odds with one another on The Real Housewives of Atlanta — playfully bantering throughout the past two seasons about the status of their respective homes, Moore Manor and Chateau Shereé. But on Sunday’s all-new episode, things between the two got way more personal when Moore claimed Whitfield had some personal experience with domestic violence.

The shocking revelation came when Moore explained that she didn’t feel comfortable going on a girl’s trip with Porsha Williams due to the Dish Nation host’s hot tempter and history of violent behavior.

“Sometimes on trips things happen,” Moore said. “I don’t feel comfortable going on a trip with somebody who does not have those issues resolved.”

Williams has, after all, been involved in three physical altercations on the show — including one at the season 6 reunion in which she grabbed Moore by the hair and threw her to the ground. There was also a battle with Cynthia Bailey during a season 8 trip to Lake Lanier, and an off-camera fight last season involving her and her “Go Naked” marketing manager Jami Ziegler.

But the 35-year-old reality star says she’s been to anger management and is in a peaceful place now.

“Anger management is something that I’ve been taking a part of,” she reluctantly told Moore, Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks during a dinner at the episode’s conclusion. “But me going to any anger management is not about me changing myself for you.”

Burruss wasn’t necessarily buying it. “I personally feel like she really ain’t going to any damn gone anger management,” she said. “That’s why she don’t want to talk about it. For real for realz, she don’t think anything is wrong with her.”

It wasn’t that Williams didn’t want to talk about it. It’s that she didn’t like the tone in which she was being asked about it.

“I am feeling completely ambushed right now,” she told Moore when the topic was first brought up. “The feeling I’m getting from you is just very negative. You’re the only one on this side of the table who has asked me the question and I feel a certain way about how you are asking it. I don’t have anything against you and I don’t really appreciate the tone of this conversation.”

Moore told Williams she didn’t hold anything against her anymore, and was simply trying to find out what her triggers were. “I’m not trying to be shady asking Porsha about her anger management,” she explained. “I’ve been around [ex boyfriend Matt Jordan] who flies off the handle. But the difference is he has never physically harmed me. Which is more than I can say about Porsha Ali.”

It was hard to see Moore’s sincerity, though, when she asked Williams questions like, “Are you on medication?” or “Did you get a certificate?” And when Williams responded, she made it clear that she didn’t think Moore or Burruss really cared.

“My triggers are the same with you as they were,” she shot back. “I’m not on no damn meditation —don’t you dare come at me like that, sweetie. I’m booking me a trip to go by myself where I’m going. Because I ain’t got to be in the woods with you. Because let me tell you something, if this conversation was anything that meant anything for any of you all, it would have been a phone call. It might of been, ‘Hey, I’ve been thinking about you how are things going for you?’ But in the way Kenya brought it up, and you all piggy-backed—”

That’s when Burruss got involved. “It’s no piggy-backing,” the Grammy winner said. “If we talking about the topic, I’m going to ask you a question. Don’t hit me with the mother-f——- piggy back. Piggy back your a– up. I’m not even going there with you now. Take that a– somewhere else with that bulls—.”

Eventually, Williams left the dinner — though Moore followed her on the way out, suggesting that her anger management wasn’t working. It was clear to Williams that the 45-year-old former Miss USA was looking for a fight. But she didn’t give in, and drove off from the event without getting physical.

Whitfield, who stayed silent for most of the argument, didn’t buy the “concerned” act that Moore was playing. “I honestly don’t think that Porsha’s anger management has anything to do with us taking a trip,” she said. “I mean, if the bitch want to f— you up, she’s going to do it in Atlanta.”

That’s when Whitfield pointed out that Moore might have antagonized the violent behavior from Williams. “You provoke people,” she said. “Just look at you and Matt — he’s breaking windows. Obviously you provoke a lot of people.”

Frustrated by the implication that she caused her ex-boyfriends violent behavior, Moore turned the lens back on Whitfield. “Now don’t do that —you provoke people too,” she said. “You have former boyfriends who have jumped on you, too. I haven’t been jumped on since I was 16 years old.”

“I know for a fact Shereé has been in an abusive relationship before,” she confessed to viewers. “Someone that has had a man putting their hands on them should not be saying to another woman that she is the cause of a man being violent to them.”

Whitfield denied it, later telling Williams and Parks, “I’m thrown off on the ex that used to beat me.”

“Now whether it’s true or not, you’re trying to make light of domestic violence,” Whitfield said. “And I didn’t appreciate her bringing me into this…. Something’s wrong with that bitch. Something’s wrong with her.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.