Kendra Wilkinson Is ‘Trying Not to Be Angry’ After Split from Hank Baskett, Source Says

Kendra Wilkinson is doing the best she can to stay positive during her divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

A source close to the 32-year-old Girls Next Door alum tells PEOPLE that though the separation has been tough, Wilkinson is keeping her spirits up.

“There is some bitterness, but she’s trying not to be angry,” the insider says. “Kendra is heartbroken. She still can’t believe everything fell apart in her marriage, but she knows she did what she could.”

“She’s trying really hard to be strong for her kids,” the source adds. “Her family is making her happy right now, as well as her close friends. She’s had some great lighthearted moments recently and that’s been so helpful.”

One of those lighthearted moments came on Tuesday night, when Wilkinson had a moms night out with a slew of her famous besties including Tori Spelling, Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, Jessica Hall, Veena Crownholm and Seventh Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell.

Their night out took place at The Commons in Calabasis, where the ladies stopped at Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop for happy hour, Paper Source for some arts and crafts, boutique The Kingdom for some retail therapy, and finally, Italian trattoria Toscanova Calabasas for dinner, drinks, and gifts.

“It was a perfect night,” wrote Erin Ziering, wife of Spelling’s 90210 costar Ian Ziering and co-founder of The Millennial Mamas blog that hosted the event.

Earlier in the day, Wilkinson also had lunch with Jersey Shore stars Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her podcast co-host Joey Camasta.

“So thankful for friends right now. Laughter is the best medicine and yesterday I overdosed,” Wilkinson wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of photos from the day. “Getting back to being Kdub again feels good.”

She wasn’t the only one happy to be back. “She fits right in with the meatballs,” Cortese captioned a boomerang from their lunch that she shared to Instagram. “Love @kendra_wilkinson_baskett .. such an amazing person 💜 great lunch today.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from the former football player, 35, after nearly nine years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1. Their marriage, which began June 27, 2009, was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

The reality star is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children, including 3-year-old daughter Alijah Mary, and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

Baskett submitted a response to her filing on the same day she filed for divorce. He also cited irreconcilable differences like Wilkinson, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Mirroring Wilkinson’s filing, Baskett also listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Last week, the Kendra on Top star sobbed over her marital problems in a raw and emotional Instagram story.

“Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough,” Wilkinson said. “I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids — I will.”