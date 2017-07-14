Kendra's Ultimatum! Wilkinson Threatens to Cut Mom Off from Her Kids over Exposé: 'There's No Coming Back'

It’s the last straw for Kendra Wilkinson.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Kendra on Top episode, Kendra threatens to cut her mom, Patti, out of her family’s life if Patti persists in writing a tell-all book.

“There’s no coming back,” says Kendra. “There’s no having a relationship, there’s no having your grandkids,” Kendra adamantly explains.

In 2014, news broke that Kendra’s husband, ex-NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett, had an affair with a transgender model while his wife was eight months pregnant. Kendra has called that period the “lowest point of [their] marriage,” but Kendra and Hank, who have two children, have moved forward – unlike Kendra’s mother.

Since Patti announced that she intended on writing her exposé, Kendra has voiced her concern that resurfacing Baskett’s 2014 affair would be traumatic for the couple. In this sneak peek, Kendra’s officially had enough, and she’s giving her mother one final chance to pull the plug on her project.

“You have a chance to have a real life,” she says. “You have a chance to have your grandkids back. You have a chance to have a real family.”

Earlier in the season, Kendra said that the healing process between her and her mom has been anything but smooth, even going as far to say it’s been “like holding a grenade and taking out the pin” — but that it pales in comparison to Hank and Patti’s relationship.

“That’s going to be a process of its own,” Kendra admitted.

But, as Kendra issues her ultimatum, their family’s fate lies in the grandmother’s hands because, as Kendra says in one of two back-to-back episodes this week: “I want her to want it.”

Kendra on Top airs Fridays (9:30 p.m. ET) on WE tv.