Kendra Wilkinson Tearfully Accuses Her Mom of Trying ‘to Kill Me’ in Tense Confrontation

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett has been feuding with her mother Patti Wilkinson for, and the reality star’s roller coaster relationship shows no signs of improving any time soon.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition, the former Girls Next Door star tells the show’s therapists that her mother “wants to take my happiness. Every time I have happiness, she’s there to kill me. I cannot have this person destroying my happiness anymore — I don’t deserve that!”

“I deserve respect from my daughter,” counters Patti after rolling her eyes.

In the group therapy session, both women receive “gifts” representing something that has caused the rift in their relationship. Patti opens up her box to find stacks of money with tabloid headlines, famous recalling when Kendra raged at Patti: “You sell my tears to the damn tabloids!”

But Patti insists she’s “never gone to the tabloids.” And in a confessional, she adds, “I would never trash Kendra, I would never call her names, I would never do anything like that. But she thinks I do.”

Kendra’s present comes next: a Voodoo doll stuck with pins that has a picture of Kendra’s husband Hank Baskett‘s face on it. She explains, “I think she feels like he took me away from her, from her control.”

Asked what Patti could do to improve their relationship, she demands, “I need you to accept every inch of my life.”

Patti fires back, “And what are you going to do for me?”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.