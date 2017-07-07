Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is her own toughest critic.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Kendra on Top, the reality star psychs herself out during her first rehearsal for the Off-Broadway comedy Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

“I have severe stage fright,” she admits. “I’ve been on so many talk shows and most of the time, I don’t remember any of that stuff. I black out. I get out and I’m like, ‘Wait, what happened? What did I say?’ ”

Wilkinson Baskett, 32, stops and stumbles a few times while practicing her lines, causing the former Playboy bunny to doubt her performance. “I bet you guys are nervous because of how much I just f—ed up,” she tells the creative team after they watch her read through the lines.

But director Tim Drucker responds with praise: “That was really good for a first read,” he assures. “Because also a first read we usually just sit so the fact that you could get up on your feet and do it was really awesome. You should be proud.”

Drucker’s kind words ease Wilkinson Baskett’s tensions, as she declares before leaving the Midtown Manhattan theater, “[I’m] very excited about this.”

With her early stage fight struggle in the past, Wilkinson Baskett will continue to appear alongside Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s Jai Rodriguez in the Las Vegas staging of Straight Women from a Gay Man through Aug. 20.

Kendra on Top airs Fridays (9:30 p.m. ET) on WE tv.