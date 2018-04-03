Kendra Wilkinson Baskett may have taken the next steps in making the separation from her husband, Hank Baskett, official.

Hours after the Kendra On Top star sobbed about their marital woes in a series of videos posted to her Instagram story on Monday, she shared a photo of what appeared to be an attorney’s office, which she captioned, “Here we go,” with a sad face emoji. The room included a long, empty, wooden table that had multiple office chairs seated around it.

“Ten years,” she said in the videos, crying. “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids — I will.”

“Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment,” she continued. “Every little ounce of love helps, thank you. I never thought I’d see the day, really.”

In the next photo on her Instagram Story, she posted an image of the two on their wedding day, captioning it: “I believed.”

She also tweeted a somber message to her followers.

“Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life,” she wrote. “Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier on Monday that the couple was preparing to file for separation, and that Hank has moved out of the family home.

“Both Kendra and Hank fought really hard for their marriage and never thought it would come down to this,” the source said. “They really worked through a lot, but just couldn’t get on the same page. They’re both just devastated.”

Kendra, 32, and Hank, 35, wed in 2009 and share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Hank allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant. Though the couple remained committed to each another and attempted to make their relationship work in the years since, it hasn't been easy. "Even though she decided she was going to stand by her man, their marriage was definitely forever impacted by his cheating," a source told PEOPLE last week, adding that Kendra was "totally blindsided and never thought in a million years Hank could make a decision that would hurt her so deeply."

At the time of the encounter, Hank confessed to PEOPLE, “I messed up. I put myself in a bad situation. And everything through me brought pain upon this family.”

“The incident really shook them,” another source said. “[Kendra] tried so hard to get over it, but the reminders were everywhere. Hank has a really good heart and he beat himself up over what happened. At one point, it seemed like things were totally back on track. But now they’re both so unhappy.”