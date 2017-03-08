Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Sheds Her 'Playboy Girl' Image with Sultry Instagram Photo: 'Who I am Is Who I am'

Kendra Wilkinson has put the past behind her.

The 31-year-old spoke candidly in a recent Instagram post, recalling her days in the Playboy Mansion and declaring that she has no interest in “meeting standards and impressing people.”

“Sometimes it’s hard always being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I’ve never ever seen myself that way,” the mom of two wrote. “I left the Playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life.”

In the picture, Wilkinson struck a sexy pose, wearing a colorful bikini as she stood in a pool. She draped the bikini’s straps over her shoulders and looked to the sky with her blonde locks tumbling over her shoulders.

Wilkinson moved into the Playboy Mansion as one of Hefner’s live-in girlfriends in 2004 when she was 18 and Hefner was 78.

Her relationship with Hefner ended in 2008 after she and Hank Baskett became engaged. She and Baskett wed in 2009 and share a daughter, 2-year-old Alijah Mary and son Hank IV, 7.

“Comparing me now to that 18 year old girl then is apples n oranges,” she continued. “Who I am is who I am n the people who follow my journey know what’s up n I love you guys.”

The Girls Next Door alum wrote about her experiences in the notorious mansion — and on the show — in her 2010 memoir Sliding into Home.

“The crazy thing about television is that you are rarely allowed to grow,” Wilkinson wrote. “You are molded into a character based on some of your strongest traits, and you are forced to stay that way for your entire television life.”