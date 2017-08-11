For the first time in 20 years, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett‘s parents are coming face to face, and she’s bracing for the explosive confrontation.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Kendra on Top, as she tackles a lead role in the Las Vegas run of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, Wilkinson frets over the realization that both of her parents are going to attend the same performance of her show.

“My mom flew into Vegas today. She’s here now,” Wilkinson explains. “And my dad’s here. So it’s going to be tricky because I’m going to have to figure out how to not get them in the same room together.”

She adds, “This is going to be the first time in over 20 years that they’re going to be seeing each other, and they both hate each other.”

Costar Jai Rodriguez weighs in on exactly why the performance could be disastrous. “Normally, if you get tickets as an actor, you get one row or two rows — that’s yours. So what are they going to do? Separate them? How are they going to separate them? This parent trap that Kendra is in right now is overwhelming,” he says. “I don’t know if any of that will affect the show, but how can it not?”

This is not the first family drama to be showcased on the reality show — Wilkinson was long estranged from her father, Eric, until they reconciled in 2015. And Kendra and her mother, Patti, have weathered many storms in their relationship — most recently when Kendra threatened to cut Patti out of her children’s lives for potentially writing a tell-all book.

“There’s no coming back,” said the former Playboy model. “There’s no having a relationship, there’s no having your grandkids.”

Kendra on Top airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.