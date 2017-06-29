Inside the Moment Kendra Wilkinson’s Mom Hatched a Plan to Knock Her ‘Off Her Pedestal’

Things are still rocky for Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and her estranged mother, Patti — and they don’t seem to be getting any better.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Kendra on Top, Patti finally meets with New York book publisher Judith Regan, and discusses her plan to allegedly knock Kendra “off her pedestal” by writing a tell-all book.

“I think it’s more about people are interested in what I went through raising Kendra. A couple of years ago I kinda thought about this book and people were backing me at that,” Patti tells Regan. “They were saying, ‘Don’t go to the media, don’t go to the tabloids. Write a book.’ ”

Prior to their meeting, Patti, who’s had a longtime strained relationship with Wilkinson-Baskett, admitted her feelings of uncertainty and doubt … regarding her writing ability, of course.

“This is surreal to me. I just can’t believe that this has really come to this,” she reveals. “I’m nervous and I’m anxious. I have no idea what a book entails.”

Patti also mentions how anxious she is to hear the book publisher’s reaction. And Regan did, in fact, have many things to say. While educating Patti on what writing this book will involve, she reminds her of one key component — and it’s something Patti doesn’t seem to be too worried about.

“The main thing it entails is being honest. Open your heart, open your mind, and open your vault of secrets,” Regan tells her. “You have to think about it and you have to suffer the consequences.”

Wilkinson-Baskett’s strained relationship with her mother is one with a long history, stemming back to August 2014. However, the book idea didn’t come into play until an April 2016 episode of Kendra on Top. On it, Patti revealed her decision to write a tell-all book — something Wilkinson-Baskett was not happy about then, and still isn’t now.

“She took my tears off my f—ing face and sold them,” Wilkinson-Baskett said, adding in a different scene: “Right when I’m at my happiest point … my mom always creeps right back into my life somehow.”

The book drama continues to strain family ties well into the new season of Kendra on Top.

“You would have to write about Hank and the scandal and me and us,” Wilkinson-Baskett snapped at her mom during an explosive confrontation on an upcoming episode of the series.

“First of all, I don’t give a s— what he thinks,” Patti said of her daughter’s husband. “The truth hurts. The truth hurts.”

And now, things are getting worse by the minute for the former Playboy model.

“I think there’s a real opportunity here,” Regan assures Patti. “Everybody has a story, you have stories about Kendra. I think the quote was, ‘She’ll be coming off her pedestal once you’re able to tell your stories.’ ”

Kendra on Top airs Fridays (9:30 p.m. ET) on WE tv.