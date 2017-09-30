Kendra Wilkinson took to social media on Friday to share what she loved most about her ex-boyfriend Hugh Hefner then launched into a Twitter rant at those who have disparaged her former love following his death.

The former The Girls Next Door star, 32, shared a series of tweets about the “special” man who “always made me laugh.”

“For me it was the little things about Hef,” she tweeted. “The moments I got to share w him w no cameras around…”

For me it was the little things about Hef. The moments I I got to share w him w no cameras around… he always made me laugh. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 29, 2017

When we would stare at each other from across the room. Like no one else was there. We made each other smile. From the heart. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 29, 2017

No matter what mood I was in. He always made me smile. Always!!! — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 29, 2017

“When we would stare at each other from across the room,” she continued. “Like no one else was there. We made each other smile. From the heart.”

She added that she was grateful she “got to spend those 5 years with him. Got the time to open my heart [and] understand who he really was. I always ask myself… how was I so lucky? Out of all the women and people in the world.”

I appreciate that I got spend those 5 years with him. Got the time to open my heart n understand who he really was. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 29, 2017

I always ask myself… how was I so lucky? Out of all the women and people in the world. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 29, 2017

His shuffling feet walking by my door at noon. The time we were both just waking up. 😂😂😂 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 29, 2017

The pride in his eyes when I told him I was marrying he man of my dreams. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 29, 2017

Wilkinson, who is married to Hank Baskett, shared that she could see “the pride in his eyes when I told him I was marrying the man of my dreams,” while the Playboy founder could make her “feel like the most special person on the planet.”

He made me feel like the most special person on the planet while I made sure his hat was on sideways. 😂. His heart was GOLD — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 29, 2017

Marilyn Monroe should be honored. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 29, 2017

Hef just wanted to see beauty in the world. And his. That's it! — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 29, 2017

While most of her tweets were about the light the late publisher brought to her life, the reality star did lash out at those criticizing Hefner.

“I don’t give a f–k what anyone thinks, says. Don’t care about other perspectives. I see n know what I do. F–k the rest,” she said.

Addressing those displeased with the fact Hefner is being buried next to Marilyn Monroe — who was Playboy’s cover girl but never gave her permission to be on the debut issue.

Wilkinson tweeted “Marilyn Monroe should be honored” that Hefner was going to be buried next to her.

“There’s a reason millions of women LOVED Hef,” Wilkinson finished up with. “He was a f—ing mensch.”

Hefner and Wilkinson costarred alongside Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt in the E! reality TV series The Girls Next Door from 2005 to 2010. Hefner died on Wednesday from natural causes at his home, the Playboy Mansion. He was 91.

A devastated Wilkinson paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend shortly after the news broke in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever,” Wilkinson said.