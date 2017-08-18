Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is getting down and dirty … but how will No. 1 fan feel about it?

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s season finale of Kendra on Top, the reality star locks lips, strips down and does some serious grinding with another guy while husband Hank Baskett watches — but don’t worry, it’s all for show.

“Here it is, the moment of truth,” says Baskett, 34, of watching his wife embrace her Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man costar in a passionate kiss. “[It’s] the big kiss scene with Stefan that I’ve been very nervous about.”

I'm loving every second of being in @SexTipsVegas! Go to @LasVegasMagazine to read more. https://lasvegasmagazine.com/interviews/qa/2017/jun/30/kendra-wilkinson-paris-sex-tips/#/0 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

But Hank has a surprising response, admitting, “Right now, watching it happen on stage, I think I’m the one in the crowd going ‘Yeah!’ Yelling the most. I’m so into the play and watching how Kendra’s doing that I could care less that she has to kiss Stefan.”

Next up, Wilkinson Baskett sizzles in lingerie as she grinds on the increasingly naked Stefan.

The evening marked opening night of the show, with Wilkinson Baskett set to appear in the Off-Broadway comedy through Jan. 2, 2018. Despite a bit of drama leading up to the first show, the 32-year-old former Playboy model seems pleased with how the night went.

“It’s done. The opening night of my show is done,” she says in the clip. “I feel like I can breathe. I did it!”

Feel lost without you everyday I'm away from you @hank_baskett A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Baskett’s reaction to the kiss was likely a relief for Wilkinson Baskett as the two have had their fair share of marriage troubles.

FROM PEN: EW’s Top Ten Rom-Com Movie Moments

In 2014, news broke that the former NFL pro had an affair with a transgender model while his wife was eight months pregnant. However, the star has since forgiven her spouse and has seemingly moved on to happily co-parent their two children, Hank IV, 7, and 3-year-old daughter Alijah.

Kendra on Top‘s season finale airs Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on WE tv.