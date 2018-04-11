Kendra Wilkinson Baskett's Husband Hank Responds to Her Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett‘s husband Hank Baskett has responded to her divorce filing.

In the former NFL player’s filing submitted Friday — the same day that Wilkinson, 32, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly nine years — Baskett also cited irreconcilable differences like Wilkinson, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Mirroring Wilkinson’s filing, Baskett, 35, also listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3.

The former Playboy model’s filing came hours after she confirmed in an Instagram post that the couple had chosen to split.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett on Friday. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson and Baskett were photographed stepping out without their wedding rings at the end of March, and a source confirmed to PEOPLE that he had moved out of their home. They tied the knot June 27, 2009.

“The marriage was never a walk in the park. They had a lot of issues, whether it was his lack of longevity in his career to his Super Bowl fiasco to her postpartum depression to his infidelity to money and career problems,” a source close to the Kendra on Top star told PEOPLE. ” It just never was the fairytale she wanted.”