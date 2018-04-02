Kendra Wilkinson Sobs Over Hank Baskett Split in Emotional Videos: 'I Did Everything I Could'

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is bracing herself for a tough road ahead.

A week after multiple sources told PEOPLE she’s preparing to split from her husband Hank Baskett, the Kendra on Top star got candid about the state of their marriage in a series of emotional videos posted on her Instagram story Monday.

“Ten years,” she said, crying. “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids — I will.”

“Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment,” she continued. “Every little ounce of love helps, thank you. I never thought I’d see the day, really.”

In the next slide, she posted a photo of the two on their wedding day, captioning it: “I believed.”

She also tweeted a somber message to her followers.

“Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life,” she wrote. “Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

Kendra, 32, and Hank, 35, wed in 2009 and share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Hank allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant. Though the couple remained committed to each another and attempted to make their relationship work in the years since, it hasn’t been easy.

“Even though she decided she was going to stand by her man, their marriage was definitely forever impacted by his cheating,” a source told PEOPLE last week, adding that Kendra was “totally blindsided and never thought in a million years Hank could make a decision that would hurt her so deeply.”

“The incident really shook them,” added another source. “She tried so hard to get over it, but the reminders were everywhere. Hank has a really good heart and he beat himself up over what happened. At one point, it seemed like things were totally back on track. But now they’re both so unhappy.”

According to sources, a split is imminent — but both parties are intent on a “graceful separation” for the sake of their kids.

“Their family is so important to both of them,” said one source. “Whatever happens, they’ll stay close because their kids mean too much to them. They’ll always be in each other’s lives.”