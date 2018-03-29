Separate Lives? Kendra Wilkinson Has 'Handled Business' While Hank Baskett 'Handled the Home'

Though their marriage is under strain, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank Baskett have kept their children a priority — even though they have different parenting styles.

“Kendra’s personality is much more proactive and commanding, but Hank has a quiet strength,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “They’re honestly both incredible, devoted, hands-on parents. They don’t miss practices or life moments and will do anything to protect their kids.”

“If you really had to say who’s more hands-on — and this is purely because parenting is a partnership — after Hank retired [from the NFL in 2011], Kendra handled business and Hank handled the home,” says the source, noting that no one doubts the couple’s commitment as parents.

“Their kids are first for them,” adds the source.

Kendra, 32, and Hank, 35, wed in 2009 and share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Their marriage was rocked by scandal four years when Hank allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant.

But according to another source, the former football player remains “an amazing father.”

“Their family is so important to both of them,” says the source. “Whatever happens, they’ll stay close because their kids mean too much to them. They’ll always be in each other’s lives.”

The Wilkinson-Baskett family Ari Perilstein/Getty

Though the couple remained committed to each another in the wake of the scandal and attempted to make their relationship work, it hasn’t been easy — particularly as they lived apart while she worked in Las Vegas for months last year.

Last month, Kendra admitted to having “marital problems” — and this week, a source told PEOPLE the couple is preparing to split.

“Kendra is just not happy,” said the insider. “She’s always been someone who wanted to be fully committed, married forever, and was definitely a ‘I’ll never get a divorce’ kind of girl, but she really lost trust in her marriage and she’s realized there’s no turning back.”