Kendra Wilkinson Is Still Living with Hank Baskett After Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are still living together despite filing for divorce nearly two weeks ago.

“He hasn’t moved out of the house,” an insider tells PEOPLE, adding that Wilkinson and Baskett have simply been taking things day-by-day. “I wouldn’t rule out a reconciliation. She doesn’t have a plan right now.”

And while they plan out their next steps, Wilkinson and Baskett are focusing on raising their two children: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3.

“They’ve told the kids they’re splitting up,” the source says. “They’re not keeping them in the dark about anything.

The former Playboy model, 32, filed for divorce from the former football player, 35, on April 6, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1. Their marriage, which began June 27, 2009, was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

Wilkinson is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

Baskett submitted a response to her filing on the same day Wilkinson filed for divorce. He also cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Last week, Wilkinson clapped back at haters on social media who criticized her for working and spending time with her friends amid the divorce.

“I’m a lover and a free spirit by nature, not a fighter but lately I’ve been feeling pushed into a corner by judgment and opinions that are 100 false n not me,” she wrote. “While people on the internet AND in real life are feeling bad for my kids cuz mama has to work, my kids at the same time are thanking me.”

Wilkinson concluded her lengthy post by reemphasizing her parenting skills.

“I make my sacrifices so my kids can have a life they deserve. I drink to celebrate only and I enjoy my friends. One day I’ll get the credit I deserve for all the hard work I do but til then I’m going to keep doing me,” she said. “I get it, I shouldn’t care what people think but sometimes I’m human and s— gets to me.”