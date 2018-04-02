Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Are Living Apart: They’re ‘Both Devastated,’ Source Says

Hank Baskett has moved out of the home he’s shared with wife Kendra Wilkinson and their two children as the couple prepares to file for separation, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Both Kendra and Hank fought really hard for their marriage and never thought it would come down to this,” the source says. “They really worked through a lot, but just couldn’t get on the same page. They’re both just devastated.”

The former NFL player “is the ultimate family man and is not the type to get married just to get divorced,” the source adds. “They want to do what’s best for their kids.”