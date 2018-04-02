Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Are Living Apart: They’re ‘Both Devastated,’ Source Says

April 02, 2018 02:56 PM

Hank Baskett has moved out of the home he’s shared with wife Kendra Wilkinson and their two children as the couple prepares to file for separation, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Both Kendra and Hank fought really hard for their marriage and never thought it would come down to this,” the source says. “They really worked through a lot, but just couldn’t get on the same page. They’re both just devastated.”
The former NFL player “is the ultimate family man and is not the type to get married just to get divorced,” the source adds. “They want to do what’s best for their kids.”
Multiple sources told PEOPLE last week that the spouses of nearly nine years are separating, and on Monday, the former Playboy model got candid about their marital woes in a series of emotional videos posted on her Instagram story.

“Ten years,” she said, crying. “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids — I will.”

“Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment,” she continued. “Every little ounce of love helps, thank you. I never thought I’d see the day, really.”

She also tweeted a somber message to her followers.

“Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life,” she wrote. “Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

Kendra, 32, and Hank, 35, wed in 2009 and share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Hank allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant. Though the couple remained committed to each another and attempted to make their relationship work in the years since, it hasn’t been easy.
“Even though she decided she was going to stand by her man, their marriage was definitely forever impacted by his cheating,” a source told PEOPLE last week.
At the time of the encounter (in part caused by drug use), Hank confessed to PEOPLE, “I messed up. I put myself in a bad situation. And everything through me brought pain upon this family.”

