Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Are Living Apart: They’re ‘Both Devastated,’ Source Says

Hank Baskett has moved out of the home he’s shared with wife Kendra Wilkinson and their two children as the couple prepares to file for separation, a source tells PEOPLE.
Multiple sources told PEOPLE last week that the spouses of nearly nine years are separating, and on Monday, the former Playboy model got candid about their marital woes in a series of emotional videos posted on her Instagram story.
“Ten years,” she said, crying. “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids — I will.”
“Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment,” she continued. “Every little ounce of love helps, thank you. I never thought I’d see the day, really.”
She also tweeted a somber message to her followers.
“Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life,” she wrote. “Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”
