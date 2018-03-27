Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett Forego Wedding Rings Amid Split Rumors: 'It's Not Good,' Says Source

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank Baskett have been seen without one important accessory.

The couple has seemingly decided to forego their wedding rings, something they’ve gone without “for a while now,” a source tells PEOPLE.

For Baskett, 35, the absence has been especially noticeable as he’s not one to walk out of their home without it, the source adds.

When asked whether or not a divorce could be in their future, the source says, “I would think so. I wouldn’t say it’s happening yet, but it’s not good.”

The couple shares two children together: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3. The two were recently spotted at their son’s soccer game in Los Angeles without their rings.

The Kendra on Top star, 32, shared emotional photographs of herself on her Instagram Stories on Sunday in which she opened up about what was troubling her.

“Pray for Kdub lmao,” she wrote. “Life isn’t making any sense to me right now, sorry I’ve been MIA.” She followed it up with a series of posts in which she wrote, “How much strength does it take to be strong? I try so hard to be good enough, but never good enough. Therapy is for the birds.”

She also wrote, “I need to love myself again and I will. Life is too precious.”

In more posts, Kendra shared that she was bothered by the labels that were associated with, writing, “No matter what… I am labeled.”

She listed off some of the names she’s been called in the past, such as, “Playboy party girl, “Bad mom,” “D list celebrity,” “Crazy” and “Always wrong.”

Kendra opened up more, revealing she needed comfort with the caption, “Sometimes a hug is all i need but i guess I’m covered in thorns.”

Despite being sad about the matter that was bothering her, Kendra was reminded of those who supported her, as she wrote, “thank u to those behind n pushing me with love. My next fight will be for the KO.”

“Tomorrow is a new day. I will smile. Goodnight,” she added.

On Monday, the mother of two shared an upbeat mirror selfie of herself in which she smiled at the camera in front of large letters that spelled out “MOM.”

“I’m proud of myself,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Kendra had been “spending a lot of time with her girlfriends recently.”

“Hank is such a good guy — he totally encourages and supports that,” the source said. “It’s really important for her to take time for herself, but her kids will always come first.”

In February, the TV reality star admitted on Instagram in a now-deleted post that she and her husband “are having issues,” denying that their “marital problems” are made up for cameras.

“1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” she began the post, which accompanied a screenshot of an article titled, “Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra’s Faking It for TV.”

“2. Yes we are having issues,” Kendra continued. “3. My job has been reality TV for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted [until] sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

In a fifth point, the TV reality star shared that “these issues Hank [and] I are having in our home which we are trying to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family.”

“6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank,” she shared. “7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all I want [and] aim for. I hate drama!!!”

She concluded by thanking fans for their “support and understanding.”