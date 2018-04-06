Kendra Wilkinson Files for Divorce from Hank Baskett After Almost 9 Years of Marriage

After almost nine years of marriage and two kids, it’s over for Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank Baskett.

The former Playboy model, 32, filed for divorce from the former football player, 35, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

The TV reality star is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

This comes hours after Wilkinson confirmed in an Instagram post that the couple had chosen to split.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson and Baskett were photographed stepping out without their wedding rings last week, and a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that he had moved out of their home. They tied the knot June 27, 2009, and share two children: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3.

The Kendra on Top star posted a raw and emotional Instagram story on Monday, sobbing over her marital problems.

“Ten years,” she said, crying. “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids — I will.”

In the next slide, she posted a photo of the two on their wedding day, captioning it: “I believed.”

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Wilkinson had been “spending a lot of time with her girlfriends recently.”

“They’ve always had issues,” a source said in February, adding that Wilkinson and Baskett have “always been extremely proactive when it comes to working on their marriage,” both “for each other and for the kids.”

And despite Baskett’s 2014 affair (he allegedly cheated on Wilkinson with a transgender model while his wife was eight months pregnant), the source said he was not being unfaithful again.

“I messed up,” Baskett told PEOPLE of the encounter, which was in part caused by drug use. “I put myself in a bad situation. And everything through me brought pain upon this family.”