One month after filing for divorce from her husband Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson is letting fans know that she’s been focused “on trying to take care” of herself.

On Tuesday, the former Playboy model, 32, shared multiple selfies, which showcased her newly-dyed brunette hair. “Just posting random selfies and saying hello to u all,” she wrote.

“Been trying to take care of myself lately. My mental, emotional n physical well being. Kids come first at all time but mama needs some fun rt now,” added Wilkinson. “I need a little kick in the a–. SOS.”

In the first photo, the mom of two is seen sans makeup gazing into the camera as she soaks up some sun. In two follow-up images, Wilkinson is smiling as she looks away from the camera. And in the final selfie, Wilkinson has her hand on her face as she pouts her lips.

In April, Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett, 35, after eight years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

The news came came hours after Wilkinson confirmed in an Instagram post that the couple, who shares son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3, had chosen to split.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett on April 6.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” continued Wilkinson. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

She added: “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. ❤”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the former couple is still living together despite filing for divorce.

“He hasn’t moved out of the house,” an insider told PEOPLE, adding that Wilkinson and Baskett have simply been taking things day-by-day. “I wouldn’t rule out a reconciliation. She doesn’t have a plan right now.”

And while they plan out their next steps, Wilkinson and Baskett are focused on raising their two children.

“They’ve told the kids they’re splitting up,” the source said. “They’re not keeping them in the dark about anything.”