Kendra Wilkinson, Farrah Abraham and The Situation Confront Their Families in Heated First Boot Camp Supertease

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars is moving on from marital drama to family feuds in its brand new spin-off — and things are getting heated.

In a new trailer for WE tv’s upcoming Family Edition series, four stars expose all their toxic family relationships: Kendra Wilkinson, Jersey Shore alum Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham and former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

The result? Tearful accusations and angry outbursts — lots of them.

“You don’t abuse your f—ing daughters!” cries Abraham, 25, as she faces off against her parents Michael and Debra.

“You’re a stupid dumb bitch,” she snarls at her mother in another scene.

Johnson, meanwhile, confronts his mother Paula for abandoning him.

“You left me, right?” he demands.

“I’ll leave your ass again, too,” she threatens, before turning to the rest of the cast in another scene: “F— you, f— you and f— you,” she says.

Then there’s Sorrentino, who is facing off against his two brothers Marc and Frank in a nasty legal battle involving drug addiction,

Last, but not least, Wilkinson hasn’t spoken to her estranged mother Patti in two years.

“Our last goodbye, I took very seriously,” the Kendra on Top star tells Patti as they reunite.

“What made you okay with me f—ing every guy?” she later asks.

“Yeah, a mother wants her daughter be a whore,” responds Patti.

“Every time I have happiness, she’s there to kill me. I cannot do this,” sobs Wilkinson, before tearfully admitting she “never intentionally wanted to hurt” her mom in another scene.

So will they mend — or end — their relationships for good?

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Family Edition premieres April 28 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.