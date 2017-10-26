Kendra Wilkinson Has a Fall Family Day at the Pumpkin Patch — See the Festive Photos!

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is getting into the fall spirit!

The Girls Next Door alum had a family day with her husband, Hank Baskett, and their two children — son Hank, 7, and daughter Alijah, 3 — at Underwood Family Farms in Southern California, where the group visited a pumpkin patch.

To celebrate National Pumpkin Day on Thursday, the mother of two shared three snaps to Instagram from their autumn outing, including the siblings enjoying popsicles on pumpkin-adorned hay bales and the group later carving and decorating pumpkins together at a backyard table.

“Happy #NationalPumpkinDay 🎃” Wilkinson Baskett, 32, captioned the post.

The reality star also shared a sweet snap from the day of Hank holding Alijah in front of a large decorative pumpkin, which their son climbed into and poked his head out of.

Currently, the Kendra on Top star is in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Off-Broadway comedy, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, which has been extended through Jan. 2.

Speaking with E! News in July, she got candid about how she and her husband are keeping their marriage strong while temporarily living long-distance.

“We’re dealing with a long-distance relationship right now. We have to communicate a lot. We’re eight years in a our marriage now, so communication is what we have to hang on to right now to keep our relationship strong,” she told the outlet.

Although she flies home once a week, the distance hasn’t been easy on her.

“To be honest with you, it was weak at first. It was really weak. I was starting to really miss home, he was starting to miss me. It was almost like a detox we were both going through because we’re so used to being together every minute of the day. … Now that we’re apart … it was heavy. It was pretty intense,” she shared. “Now we’re starting to find our way and get down a really good system to be a healthy couple.”