Kendra Wilkinson Gets 'Drunk' and Plays Video Game Hours After Confirming Split from Hank

Hours after confirming her split from husband Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett kicked back with a drink and video game.

“Lol drunk bunny gamer” the Kendra On Top star, 32, wrote alongside a picture of herself in a bunny ears filter on her Instagram Story.

In the snap, she appeared to be drinking from a shot glass while wearing a pair of headphones with a microphone that was attached to a video game controller resting on her chest.

She also added the hashtag “#fortnite,” likely referencing the cooperative game of the same name, where players battle zombie-like creatures.

Earlier in the day, the former Playboy model spent a “great day playing golf” with actor Jon Lovitz, whom she described on her Instagram Story as “one of my besties.”

Before picking up her video game controller, Wilkinson also worked on a puzzle with her daughter Alijah, 3, whom she shares with Baskett. The couple are also parents to son Hank IV, 8.

Alongside a video of her three-year-old putting together a colorful puzzle, the “proud mama” boasted about Alijah’s skills.

“She’s sooooo good at puzzles,” the 32-year-old wrote.

The former Playboy model confirmed the couple’s sad news on Friday, four days after alluding to the pair’s split in a series of emotional videos on her Instagram story.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson and Baskett, 35, wed in 2009. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Hank allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, the Kendra on Top star filed for divorce from the former football player, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

Additionally, she is requesting for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the couple’s marriage had never been the kind of relationship the star envisioned herself having.

“The marriage was never a walk in the park. They had a lot of issues, whether it was his lack of longevity in his career to his Super Bowl fiasco to her postpartum depression to his infidelity to money and career problems,” said the source. “It just never was the fairytale she wanted.”