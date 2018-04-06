Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Confirms Split from Husband Hank: 'We Have Chosen to Go Our Own Ways'

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and her husband Hank Baskett are going their separate ways.

The Kendra On Top star confirmed in an Instagram post on Friday that after nearly nine years of marriage, the couple has chosen to split.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” continued Wilkinson, 32, who shares two children with Baskett: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.

“Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… i miss that,” she wrote. “Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate.”

Wilkinson concluded: “Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. ❤”

On Monday, the former Playboy model alluded to a split in a series of emotional videos on her Instagram story.

“Ten years,” she said, crying. “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids — I will.”