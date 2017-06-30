It’s only a matter of time before Patti Wilkinson reveals everything about her daughter’s life in a tell-all book and from the sounds of it, the news will be pretty explosive.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Kendra on Top, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett reveals it’s not just her own life that she’s concerned about as the long-simmering conflict with her mother nears its boiling point.

In the clip, the former Playboy model confides in her friend about the newest developments in her mother’s plot to “knock her off her pedestal” with the exposé that Kendra continues to keep from her protective husband, Hank Baskett.

“If Hank knew that my mom was planning on writing a tell-all book, he’d really hate her because he’s afraid my mom’s gonna write about … [his sex] scandal.”

In 2014, news broke that 34-year old Baskett had an affair with a transgender model while his wife was eight months pregnant. Since then, the Kendra on Top star has forgiven her spouse and seemingly moved on from the scandal, but her mother hasn’t quite done the same.

“My mom writing this book can create so much damage and so much pain,” says Kendra. “Everyone who reads tabloids or on social media knows that three years ago when Hank got involved with the huge scandal, that was the lowest point of our marriage.”

The 32-year old mother of two continues to explain to her friend that “the last thing that Hank needs is for that to come up again” but that she’s “only telling Hank what I need to tell him.”

Resurfacing the story could prove to be detrimental for both the husband and wife, who both have a longtime strained relationship with Patti. However, with the possibility of the book being published very soon, Kendra knows it’s best to approach the situation with caution.

“This healing process with my mom is like holding a grenade and taking out the pin; it’s very, very sensitive,” she reveals. “Hank and my mom’s relationship, that’s going to be a process of his own.”

Kendra on Top airs Fridays (9:30 p.m. ET) on WE tv.