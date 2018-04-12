Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Haters Amid Divorce: 'I've Been Feeling Pushed Into a Corner'

Kendra Wilkinson wants to silence the haters.

Days after filing for divorce from husband Hank Baskett, the reality star, 32, shared a message to naysayers and critics Thursday on Instagram.

“Let me just vent for a second. I bust my a– off as a human being. I work, pay bills, take care of 2 kids and love them to the fullest plus trying to take care of myself through it all is a 24/7 job,” said Wilkinson, who is mom to son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3.

Wilkinson’s post comes after she had a moms night out with a slew of her famous besties including Tori Spelling, Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, Jessica Hall, Veena Crownholm and Seventh Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell. In addition, Wilkinson recently shared a photo of her “drunk” night of playing video games.

“I don’t know what the f— some of u haters think u know but you better get your heads checked because your assumptions based on pictures and clips of shows make u straight up delusional,” she said. “I appreciate the true people that follow me and know who I truly am vs idiots comin in n out making s— up. I’m also talking about people around me too.”

She added: “I’m a lover and a free spirit by nature, not a fighter but lately I’ve been feeling pushed into a corner by judgment and opinions that are 100 false n not me. While people on the internet AND in real life are feeling bad for my kids cuz mama has to work, my kids at the same time are thanking me.”

Wilkinson concluded her lengthy post by reemphasizing her parenting skills.

“I make my sacrifices so my kids can have a life they deserve. I drink to celebrate only and I enjoy my friends. One day I’ll get the credit I deserve for all the hard work I do but til then I’m going to keep doing me,” she said. “I get it, I shouldn’t care what people think but sometimes I’m human and s— gets to me.”

Also on Thursday, Wilkinson tweeted about considering meditation to deal with her haters.

“I need to take up meditation. Never got into it but maybe now is the time,” she said.

In addition, the former Playboy model wrote, “Today will be the last day I give a f— about anyone’s opinion.”

On April 6, Wilkinson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split in court documents filed in Los Angeles. After nearly nine years of marriage, she listed Jan. 1. as the date that she and Baskett separated. Their marriage, which began June 27, 2009, was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

Wilkinson is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

Baskett submitted a response to her filing on the same day Wilkinson filed for divorce. He also cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.