Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Easter with Her Kids as Separation from Husband Hank Baskett Looms

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett focused on family this weekend.

On Sunday, the Kendra on Top star shared a slideshow of adorable photos of her son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3, celebrating Easter with baskets of colored eggs.

“Happy Easter,” she captioned the post, which comes just a week after multiple sources told PEOPLE that Kendra’s marriage to Hank Baskett is under serious strain.

Kendra, 32, and Hank, 35, wed in 2009. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Hank allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant with Alijah. Though the couple remained committed to each another and attempted to make their relationship work in the years since, it hasn’t been easy. They also lived apart while she worked in Las Vegas for months last year.

The Wilkinson-Baskett family Ari Perilstein/Getty

According to one source, the two “bicker all the time and she hasn’t been able to trust him.”

“Kendra is just not happy,” said the insider. “She’s always been someone who wanted to be fully committed, married forever, and was definitely a ‘I’ll never get a divorce’ kind of girl, but she really lost trust in her marriage and she’s realized there’s no turning back.”

According to sources, the couple is preparing to split — but they’re intent on a “graceful separation” for the sake of their kids.

“Their family is so important to both of them,” said one source. “Whatever happens, they’ll stay close because their kids mean too much to them. They’ll always be in each other’s lives.”