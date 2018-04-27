Kendra Wilkinson Baskett's BFF Jessica Hall Says She's 'a Strong Woman' After Divorce Filing

While Kendra Wilkinson Baskett continues to navigate her future in the wake of her split from husband Hank Baskett, her best friend is cheering her on.

“Kendra is a strong woman and has handled everything with such grace as they both continue to be there for their children,” model Jessica Hall told PEOPLE at the launch of her Sleepless Mom Blog on Tuesday at the Westlake Village Inn in Westlake Village, California.

“I haven’t left Kendra’s side. She knows she can always count on me to be there for whatever she needs,” Hall said. “It’s the wonderful part of our friendship.”

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Kendra Hall Linger Photography

After almost nine years of marriage — they tied the knot June 27, 2009 — the mother of two filed for divorce from Baskett earlier this month, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The reality star, who shares son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3, with Baskett, requested joint legal and physical custody of their children and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

Prior to her divorce filing, a source told PEOPLE that the Kendra on Top star had “been spending a lot of time with her girlfriends recently,” something that Baskett “totally encourages and supports.”

And Wilkinson, 32, was all smiles at Hall’s blog launch, hosted by Good Carma Studio.

“As much as Kendra had going on in her life, she has always been the first person to show up and support all my endeavors,” Hall told PEOPLE about the event, which was also attended by Diana Madison, Amy Davidson, Tori Spelling, Ashley Jones, Kimberly Caldwell and Beverly Mitchell.

Linger Photography

“I appreciate her coming out today and sharing all the fun for Sleepless Mom Blog. She knows how much I’ve placed into my work, and I am so happy she could be by my side to help celebrate my blog’s launch,” Hall said about the event, where each guest left with their own gift bag, filled with Stephen Joseph water bottles, personalized Mabels Labels, pillow pets, Little School Medical kits, Squishies, Munchkin, Califlour Food gift cards, Usana prenatals and more.

Wilkinson’s divorce filing came hours after she confirmed in an Instagram post that the couple had chosen to split.

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, son Hank, daughter Alijah, and Hank Baskett Ari Perilstein/Getty

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett, 35.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way,” she continued. “We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”