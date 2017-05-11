Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Lays Into ‘Martyr’ Mom: ‘I Feel Like I’m Blamed for Being Alive’

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is getting real about the pain from her childhood.

In an E! clip from Friday’s upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition, the former Girls Next Door and her mother Patti Wilkinson hash out their different perspectives during a group exercise.

“I believe I am a narcissist,” Kendra says after grabbing a brick from the stack with the word “narcissist” on it. “I come from a narcissistic family.”

Asked to further explain how her mother is narcissistic, Kendra says that Patti “lacks empathy with me.”

But Patti believes Kendra’s claim is furthest from the truth. “How could I be a narcissist when my world revolved around you and Collin?” she asks her daughter.

“I feel like I’m blamed for being alive,” Kendra responds.

“That’s a little dramatic,” Patti tells the reality star. “I was working full-time. I got home, I had to cook dinner, I had to get you ready for bed, do your homework.”

Reflecting on her childhood, Kendra tells her mother, “I believe I am blamed today for all of that.”

Upon examining the defensive responses from the mother-daughter duo, Dr. V believes Patti’s outlook needs to change — and calls her out on it.

“Patti, stop being a martyr,” Dr. V tells her.

“You’ve got to start taking your share of the blame,” Dr. Ish chimes in, and adds, “otherwise you have no hope of repairing this relationship with Kendra.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.