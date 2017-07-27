Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Gets Candid About How She's Making Her Long-Distance Marriage Work (Hint: It Includes Sex!)

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is getting very candid about how she and her husband Hank are making their long-distance relationship work.

This summer, the Kendra on Top star is in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Off-Broadway comedy, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man. And because the parents of two are currently living a state away from one another, they’ve been relying on their communication skills to make their marriage thrive.

“We’re dealing with a long-distance relationship right now. We have to communicate a lot. We’re eight years in a our marriage now, so communication is what we have to hang on to right now to keep our relationship strong,” Kendra told E! News.

Although she flies home once a week, the distance hasn’t been easy on her. “To be honest with you, it was weak at first. It was really weak. I was starting to really miss home, he was starting to miss me. It was almost like a detox we were both going through because we’re so used to being together every minute of the day. … Now that we’re apart … it was heavy. It was pretty intense.”

“Now we’re starting to find our way and get down a really good system to be a healthy couple,” she shared.

And to keep the flame alive, Kendra and Hank, 34, have been prioritizing intimacy when they see one another.

“I’m in heat. I’m a 32-year-old woman. I am a horny ass motherf—–!” Kendra quipped.

“The other day … Hank and I were getting into a little bit of a fight. And I knew I had to go — I had to catch my flight back. I’m like, ‘Hank, can we just have sex please?’ Like in the middle of a fight. I’m like,’ I just need it! As much as I want to fight with you right now, I think I need sex more.’ ”

“Sex makes everything better,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson Talks Being at Her ‘Sexual Peak’ & Her Past Marriage Drama With Hank Baskett: ‘It Needed to Happen’

In April, Kendra opened up to PEOPLE about her marriage to the former NFL pro.

“We’re different people than we were years ago,” she said. “You know, you change. But you have to change together. You have to grow together, not apart, and that’s the challenge.”

Despite Hank’s 2014 cheating scandal (he allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant), the two have remained committed to one another.

“Right now we’re in the healthiest place we’ve ever been,” she said. “It’s all about each other. We want to help build each other and love each other and make sure we’re happy. When we went through our big issue that was scattered everywhere, it needed to happen.”

“Unfortunately, it was a really rough situation,” she added. “But I’m a very faithful person and I think it really worked out for the best.”