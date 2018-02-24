Kendra Wilkinson Baskett & Hank's Marital Problems Include Differing 'Parenting Styles': Source

While Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank Baskett continue to make strides to mend their marriage, they’re struggling to connect when it comes to their parenting techniques.

“They love each other and the family dynamic they’ve built together but just aren’t on the same page when it comes to parenting styles,” a source close to Kendra — who shares son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3, with Hank — tells PEOPLE.

“Hank is definitely more of the disciplinarian, but they’ve been trying to work together. Kendra has always been focused on her career – but loves her kids. It’s a tough balancing act for her as with any working mom. She spent half of 2017 performing her play in Las Vegas but would fly home as much as she could. Hank would take the kids to see her often too.”

On Wednesday, the Kendra on Top star admitted on Instagram that she and her husband “are having issues,” denying that their “marital problems” are made up for cameras.

Isaac Brekken/Getty

“1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” she began the post, which accompanied a screenshot of an article titled, “Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra’s Faking It for TV.”

“2. Yes we are having issues,” she continued. “3. My job has been reality TV for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted [until] sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

In a fifth point, Kendra shared that “these issues Hank [and] I are having in our home which we are trying to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family.”

“6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank,” she shared. “7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all I want [and] aim for. I hate drama!!!”

She concluded by thanking fans for their “support and understanding.”

“I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately [and] hope all gets resolved for me, Hank, kids and even for TV,” she said.

On Thursday, an insider close to Kendra told PEOPLE that this isn’t the first time the couple has had issues: “Kendra and Hank are struggling, but they’ve always had issues.”

According to the insider, the two have “always been extremely proactive when it comes to working on their marriage,” both “for each other and for the kids.”

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett/Instagram

“They love each other very much and will always support one another,” the insider said. “Hank is such a blessing — he’s a great father. He’s always helping out and is very hands on.”

And despite Hank’s 2014 cheating scandal (he allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant), the insider told PEOPLE that the 35-year-old former football player is not being unfaithful.

The couple wed in 2009, and while their marriage was rocked by Hank’s cheating scandal, the two have remained committed to one another.

“We’re different people than we were years ago,” Kendra told PEOPLE last year. “You know, you change. But you have to change together. You have to grow together, not apart, and that’s the challenge.”

Last summer, Kendra shared how she and Hank were keeping their marriage strong while temporarily living long-distance.

“We’re dealing with a long-distance relationship right now. We have to communicate a lot,” she told E! News. “We’re eight years in a our marriage now, so communication is what we have to hang on to right now to keep our relationship strong.”