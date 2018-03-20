While focusing on her family, her career and her marriage to Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is also taking time for herself and her dearest friends.

“Kendra has been spending a lot of time with her girlfriends recently,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“Hank is such a good guy – he totally encourages and supports that,” says the source. “It’s really important for her to take time for herself, but her kids will always come first.”

Last month, the Kendra on Top star admitted on Instagram that she and her husband “are having issues,” denying that their “marital problems” are made up for cameras.

Ari Perilstein/Getty

“1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” she began the post, which accompanied a screenshot of an article titled, “Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra’s Faking It for TV.”

“2. Yes we are having issues,” she continued. “3. My job has been reality TV for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted [until] sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

In a fifth point, Kendra, 32, shared that “these issues Hank [and] I are having in our home which we are trying to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family.”

“6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank,” she shared. “7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all I want [and] aim for. I hate drama!!!”

She concluded by thanking fans for their “support and understanding.”

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett/Instagram

And while the duo — who is still in therapy, according to the source — continues to make strides to mend their marriage, this isn’t the first time they’ve encountered issues.

But according to an insider close to Kendra, the two have “always been extremely proactive when it comes to working on their marriage,” both “for each other and for the kids.” They share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.

“They love each other very much and will always support one another,” the insider said. “Hank is such a blessing — he’s a great father. He’s always helping out and is very hands on.”