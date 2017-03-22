Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Celebrates Meeting Her Husband Hank 9 Years Ago with Heartfelt Post: 'I Knew He Was Mine'

Nine years ago, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett‘s life changed forever — and she couldn’t be more grateful.

The Kendra on Top star shared a heartfelt post in honor of her husband, Hank, on Tuesday, celebrating the day they met, exactly nine years ago.

“9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine,” she began the post.

Although the couple have had their share of ups and downs throughout their almost decade-long relationship — Hank had an affair with a transgender model in 2014 while she was eight months pregnant — the reality star is thankful that they’ve remained committed to one another.

“Even with little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett,” the 31-year-old continued the post.

“Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us. We are true best friends who f— good, fight good, golf good, BBQ and drink beer good,” she wrote, and added, “Thank you Hank for being there on the golf course that day and being that shy guy. Thank u for my happiness and our children… here’s to eternity.”

Hank, 34, also took to social media to remember the day that would change his life with a sweet throwback photo.

“In life you’re told to go with your gut. Well, 9 years ago I did just that. This day is special to me not because it’s my Pops birthday but it’s also the day this picture was taken, the day I met @kendra_wilkinson_baskett. I wasn’t going to attend the Playboy golf tournament because they said I couldn’t have Pops out to play with me and for his birthday I told him we were going to play golf,” he wrote.

“When I told him where I might be instead he looked at me like I was crazy and said ‘Boy, you better take your butt to LA!’ Not because of Playboy but because I was going to golf on a nice course. We had no idea that trip would change my life. I sit here 8 years later having it all, and by all I mean my family. Kendra, Lil Hank and Alijah. Had I skipped the tournament as planned who knows where I’d be,” he wrote. “Luckily a wise man told me to go play golf. Instead of just a day of golf I found a lifetime of love! Things happen for a reason and I’m eternally grateful they did that day! I love you bayba!!”

In April 2016, Kendra opened up to PEOPLE about the couple’s marriage — they wed in 2009 — after the affair. “We’re in an amazing place right now,” she said. “We joke around now. We’re way more fun than we used to be. We don’t take it too seriously anymore like we used to.”

Kendra, who shares two children with Hank — Hank IV, 7, and Alijah, 2 — added: “We poke fun at each other all the time now. Before it was so serious. … The drama that we went through just shook us up. It ate us up and spit us out new people. I’m so thankful we both held on.”