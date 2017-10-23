Joseph Duggar’s Wife Kendra Caldwell Takes Bridesmaids Photos on Her Wedding Day

Here comes the bride!

In an exclusive clip from next week’s episode of TLC’s Counting On, Kendra Caldwell prepares to say “I do” to Joseph Duggar.

After a small crisis gets averted — the wedding flowers hadn’t showed up yet, so a bouquet for Caldwell had to be improvised — the blushing bride emerges to take pictures with her bountiful bridesmaids.

“When you hear Kendra, turn around,” the photographer tells them all, ensuring that Caldwell would be able to make a breath-taking entrance. Sure enough, upon seeing her, everybody commented on how beautiful the 19-year-old looked — in fact, they all agreed that Duggar“should cry’ when he saw her walking down the aisle.

“Kendra seems to be herself right now. She seems to be pretty relaxed but just really joyful and cheerful,” said bridesmaid Jinger Duggar. “This definitely takes me back to my own wedding and all the memories that were made there. So I can’t wait to see Joe and Kendra get married.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.