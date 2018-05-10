Kendall Jenner Fought with Kylie Over Friendship with Hailey Baldwin: I 'Stole Her from Kylie'

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians over the years, you’ve probably witnessed a squabble or two between Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Like most sisters, Kendall and Kylie, who are 21 months apart in age, have been known to butt heads over — surprise, surprise — sharing clothes. But in her cover story for Elle‘s June 2018 issue, Kendall, 22, opens up a different issue that once drove a wedge between them: their friendship with Hailey Baldwin, 21.

“She was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland [Alec Baldwin‘s daughter],” Kendall said. “Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her.”

During Kendall’s first New York Fashion Week, the model “stole Hailey from Kylie,” she told Elle.

“From then on, she was my homie,” she said. “At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay, guys.’ But it’s all good; that’s our love story.”

From left: Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

That’s not the first time Kendall has opened up about tension with her younger sister. After KUWTK aired a dramatic argument between them in 2015 in which Kendall called her sister “literally the biggest f—ing bitch”, she took to her website and app to defend their relationship.

“It’s funny — growing up, Kylie and I were the terrible twosome!” Kendall wrote. “We were so rebellious and adventurous. We would run around all day long and just do stupid things with each other. I couldn’t imagine growing up any other way. It was awesome having someone so close in age to me — we could relate to one another.”

While their relationship evolved over the years, Kendall said they remain best friends — though, of course, they don’t always see eye-to-eye.

“We’ll occasionally argue with each other and say horrible things, but definitely not on the level that it used to be,” Kendall said. “We’ve always remained close, but over the years the two of us have just matured. We’ve really kind of found our own identities, which I think was important to us both. For years we were really stuck as a duo and now we’ve truly become our own people.”

Kendall Jenner on the cover of Elle Chris Colls

Today, there’s a new addition to the family that has brought the sisters even closer together: Kylie’s 3-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott.