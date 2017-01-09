Sister, Sister! Kendall and Kylie’s 18 Cutest Moments of All Time

Kendall and Kylie Jenner may lead very different lives, but the reality star sisters are two of the closest siblings in Hollywood.

Not only do they coordinate matching top buns (which, #goals), but they also support each other’s endeavors, collaborate on projects and post embarrassing throwback photos of each other, which is the No. 1 requirement of being a sister in the Age of Social Media.

In honor of their adorable post-Golden Globes sister date night, during which they wore matching hairstyles and ate pizza like there was no tomorrow, we’re looking back at their most precious sister moments.

1. Did we mention that time they both wore top buns and dresses with slits to the Globes after-parties? Well, it left a big impression on us.

As glamorous as they both look, we can’t take our eyes off the pizza. We hope Kylie followed through with her bite.

2. That time Kendall made Kylie smile so hard she looked like an entirely different person.

😜 @490tx A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:33am PST

Also, #freethenipple.

3. That time they hung out with a Guiding Eyes pup and made us wish we were their long-lost sister.

Today show this morning with Wrangler 💚 Kendall + Kylie A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 11, 2016 at 8:03am PST

This is almost too much for us.

4. When they both worked the hell out of cafe accessories.

class @490tx A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 2, 2016 at 6:36pm PST

High tea? More like high fashion.

5. When Kris Jenner dressed them up in matching tracksuits like the queen that she is.

whyyyyy mom?! A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 7, 2016 at 12:50pm PDT

This has got to be the best part of motherhood, no?

6. When Kendall posted this iconic throwback of herself, Kylie and vintage Kim.

❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:06am PDT

Looking fierce as ever.

7. When their DNA was perfect.

@kyliejenner A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 22, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

Two sisters, four impeccably groomed eyebrows.

8. When Kylie missed Kendall so posted this sweet hand-holding shot.

miss my sister A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 16, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Note the matching midriffs.

9. When Kylie’s photo of the two of them beaming was one of the most-liked Instagram photos of 2016.

Young Jenners A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:12pm PST

More than 3.4 million likes. NBD.

10. When they matched right down to the freckles.

Every Kylie Needs A Kendall 👧🏻👧🏻 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 3, 2016 at 1:15pm PDT

Kylie’s caption: “Every Kylie Needs a Kendall.”

11. When Kendall and Cara Delevingne stacked on top of Kylie, who, miraculously, did not topple over.

Kylie is a ninja A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 10, 2015 at 9:22am PST

An impressive showing all around.

12. When they took naps in laundry bins.

💤💤 A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 2, 2016 at 10:10am PDT

Classic sister antics.

13. When they rocked Coachella together.

This may be the first and last time Kylie has demonstrated shyness in front of the camera.

14. When Kylie wrote her sister the sweetest birthday message of all time for her 21st birthday.

We’re not crying. You’re crying: “my big sister is 21. happy birthday Kenny. My other half. I wouldn’t be me if it weren’t for YOU. we dreamt about the day when you’d turn 21 & I’d be 19. It came too fast … But who you are and where you are today was beyond my wildest expectations! You are an angel my supermodel sister. I love watching you live out your dreams. Every Kylie needs her Kendall.”

Side note: We will not rest until we find out what Kendall is wearing on her head.

15. That time they kicked it with a mini-horse.

A chicken!!!!! @kendalljenner A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 23, 2016 at 7:08pm PDT

Or is it a pony? Or a chicken, as Kylie says in her caption? We may never know.

16. That time they got trapped in an elevator but still seemed to have a great time.

Seriously, how are they so calm?

17. That time they had the time of their lives at Lego Land.

As if their playdate could get any cuter … they wore matching backwards baseball caps.

18. When they were runway queens.

The sisters walked at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2012.