Kendall Jenner Ups Security and Leans on Friends as She Suspects Alleged Burglary Was an Inside Job

In the wake of her Hollywood Hills home reportedly being robbed on Wednesday, Kendall Jenner is taking precautionary measures to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.

“Kendall’s really upset about it. She’s been telling her friends the situation totally sucks,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells PEOPLE.

“She’s had people over at her house today to up security and they’re talking about getting more cameras put in,” the source adds. “It’s definitely looking like it was someone she knew.”

The 21-year-old model left her home in Hollywood Hills around midday Wednesday and returned later that evening around 8 p.m., where she reportedly noticed nothing amiss until entering her bedroom around 1 a.m. and realized that a reported $200,000 worth of jewelry was missing, according to TMZ.

Police officials confirmed to PEOPLE that an incident occurred in the vicinity of Jenner’s home in which a burglary report was filed, though they were unable to confirm if anything was stolen. According to police, they searched the premises and did not find any intruders. There was no sign of forced entry and there is no ID on the suspects so far.

Jenner’s burglary comes over five months after sister Kim Kardashian West was at held at gunpoint on Oct. 3 by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring — at the No Address Hotel, where she was staying for Paris Fashion Week.

In a preview clip of Sunday’s KUWTK episode, Kardashian West, 36, publicly described her terrifying ordeal while being robbed in Paris in her own words.

“They ask for money. I said I don’t have any money,” she tells sisters Kourtney and Khloé. “They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

“I was like; ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision.’ Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it,” the tearful mother of two continued. “Either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f—ed. There’s no way out.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

—With NATALIE STONE