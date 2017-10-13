Kendall Jenner Thinks Blake Griffin Is 'Cool and Sexy' — but She 'Knows a Relationship Isn't the Best Idea': Source

When it comes to romance, Kendall Jenner isn’t in a rush to settle down.

The supermodel and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been spotted out and about with Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin for a couple months now, but the pair isn’t serious yet.

“He is super into her,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She thinks he’s dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy. She thinks he has a certain attractive ‘swagger.’ They are seeing each other more and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend, but she is keeping him at arm’s length because she knows how busy she is.”

“She’s always working and traveling and knows a full-blown relationship isn’t necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up and she is for sure enjoying dating him,” the source adds.

The duo first stepped out together in August after attending a Kendrick Lamar concert at the Staples Center followed by the Travis Scott concert afterparty at Avenue nightclub the same night.

Griffin, 28, shares two children with Brynn Cameron, a former basketball player at USC. Jenner, 21, was most recently linked to rapper A$AP Rocky, though a source previously told PEOPLE that the model isn’t seriously involved with anyone in particular.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and the rapper were “definitely still hanging out and are progressively getting more serious.”

“He showed up at Khloé [Kardashian]‘s birthday at Blind Dragon after the BET Awards to show his support for Kendall, her sister and the rest of the family,” said the source. “They were canoodling in a booth and singing live music together.”

“It’s hard for Kendall to settle down still because her schedule is so crazy and she’s always traveling,” added the source. “But she’s as ‘settled’ as she can possibly be at this point with A$AP.”

However, when it comes down to it, “Kendall is keeping her options open,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She’s still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there’s potential there.”