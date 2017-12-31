No, a fourth Kardashian-Jenner sister isn’t expecting.

Pregnancy rumors swirled around Kendall Jenner after she posted a photo, Friday, in which she was wearing a skin-tight polka dot dress that clung to her curves. Although Jenner simply captioned the picture “loner life,” some of her fans became convinced the photo was proof that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was also pregnant.

Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate and after months of secrecy, Khloé Kardashian recently confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. And although Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy, news broke in September that the 20-year-old lip kit mogul is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

But on Saturday, Jenner, 22, put an end to the rumors. Replying to a tweet about her possible pregnancy, the reality star wrote, “I just like bagels ok!!!”

While a baby doesn’t seem to be part of Jenner’s plans for the new year, in a message on her website, KendallJ.com, the model announced that there was something big about her life that was changing — she would no longer be updating her app in 2018.

“As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall.”

Kendall’s app hiatus comes after one of the most successful years in her career. She was crowned the world’s highest-paid model, according to Forbes, with earnings of $22 million. And she’s the most followed model on Instagram with 85.7 million followers and counting..

The model has deals with many brand giants, including Adidas, Estée Lauder and La Perla, and she swiped the top model spot from fellow supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who had been the world’s top earning model since 2002. Bündchen, 37, now holds the second spot for 2017, with earnings of $17.5 million.