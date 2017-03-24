Kendall Jenner Recalls Being Hysterical & 'Crying' During Scary Run-in with Home Intruder

A week after Kim Kardashian West relived her horrific Paris heist on an emotional episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her sister Kendall Jenner is opening up about her own scary experience.

“I had someone break into my house,” says Kendall, 21, in a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of the reality show, referencing her encounter with an alleged stalker at her home in Hollywood last August.

“I used to be the one who was so independent,” she continues. “I was always kind of by myself, in a good way — but now it’s fully flipped.”

In the following scene, Kendall sits down with mom Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, who asks her what exactly happened.

“I came home one night and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street,” recalls Kendall. “I was like: ‘That’s so weird.’ He just looked like a homeless man.”

“So I drove around and I went into my house and I watched the gate close,” she continues. “I turned my car off, getting my stuff together, I’m about to open my door and I look in my rearview mirror and he was standing like right there. I just saw his figure.”

Kendall says she started “freaking out” as the man told her wanted to talk to her.

“He goes: ‘I need to talk to you.’ And I was like: ‘No, you need to leave!’ ” she says. “I called one of my friends immediately — I’m sobbing, crying. He’s at my window, banging on my window screaming at me. I finally start backing out and I get to my gate, the gate opens and I get out and all of a sudden he starts running after me”

“At that moment is when my friends pulled up,” she continued. “They had him sit on the curb and we waited for the police to come and I’m like crying, freaking out.”

And Kendall isn’t the only one fearing for her safety. In another sneak peek from the episode, Kylie Jenner frantically calls her mom, thinking her house is being burglarized while she’s away after receiving an alert about “motion detectors” and “glass breaking” in her master bedroom.

Kris assures her daughter that her boyfriend Corey Gamble is on his way, but Kylie, 19, is already in a panic.

“Normy! What if they do something to Norman?!” she wails.

“They’re not going to do anything to your dogs,” says Kris, 61. “Just calm down. We’re going to take care of it.”

Kylie hangs up, and Corey reassures Kris that he’s about 14 minutes away.

“Don’t you think it’d be a lot quicker if I just run over there now?” says Kris. “I can run over there right now and I’ll be there in three minutes.”

“You can’t even protect yourself. Let me deal with it,” says Gamble. “Listen, she’s safe. She’s not home, there’s been issues with the alarm system. But just in case it’s not, you stay at home safely because I’m the one who knows how to defend myself. You do not. So let me handle it.”

“I think what you don’t understand is these are my kids,” replies Kris. “I’m the only one here in this neighborhood, so if you’re really not three or four minutes away, then I’m leaving now.”

Gamble begs her to stay home and calm down.

“Don’t tell me to chill out!” she cries. “You can’t tell somebody when they’re having a panic attack to chill out.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!