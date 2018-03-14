Kendall Jenner Plays Coy About Blake Griffin and Laughs Off Lesbian Rumors: 'I'm Not Gay'

Kendall Jenner is known for keeping her dating life as private as possible — and her relationship with Blake Griffin is no exception.

In a cover interview for Vogue‘s April 2018 issue, hitting nationwide newsstands March 27, the supermodel refused to confirm that she’s dating the Detroit Pistons power forward — but the day after Valentine’s Day, she called Vogue writer Jonathan Van Meter from Michigan, where she coyly said she was visiting “a friend.”

“I like my private life,” she added. “Yeah… no. I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.”

Kendall Jenner Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

Jenner, 22, also addressed long-circulated online rumors that she’s gay, explaining that it probably stems from the fact that she’s much more low-key about her relationships than her famous family is.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ ” she said. “So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!” she continued. “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

Jenner also attributes the speculation to the fact that she has “kind of a… male energy,” and Vogue says she “let out a mordant chuckle” as she addressed the gossip.

“But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything,” she clarified. “But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that.” (Her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, came out as transgender in 2015.)

Kendall Jenner Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

Jenner and Griffin, 28, have been linked since last summer. In late January, the NBA star was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons — a move that took a slight toll on his relationship with Jenner, according to a PEOPLE source.

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama,” said the source. “He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance. They’re still involved.”