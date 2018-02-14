Kris Jenner may be a world-famous momager, but she’s never to busy to pick up a call from her kids.

On Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch is attending a meeting with Kim Kardashian West when she receives an urgent call from daughter Kendall Jenner, who battles anxiety.

“Is it urgent?” Kris, 62, asks as she picks up the call from the supermodel.

“It’s an emergency,” Kendall, 22, admits.

Kardashian West explains of Kris, “That’s why she has psoriasis. Every kid has an emergency, every day.”

After Kris leaves the table to call Kendall back, she asks, “Have you eaten something? Do you want me to come take you to the hospital?” before inquiring: “Where are you?”

Thankfully, Kendall is “two seconds from Dad’s house,” referencing Kris’ ex, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I’ll be there in 15 minutes,” Kris says before Kendall hangs up the phone and takes a call from Caitlyn.

After Kris hangs up, she explains that Kendall “doesn’t feel well,” but “she’s not quite sure what it is.”

“Kendall struggles from anxiety and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up,” Kris says in an interview. “Kendall gets the most anxious during Fashion Week, so when she’s traveling a lot, and Milan’s coming up, and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.

In a flashback clip of Kris on the phone with her daughter, a crying Kendall says, “I want to get off the plane.”

“It’s so weird because I get like super light-headed when I’m on planes, too, and I feel like I’m going to faint,” Kendall shares in older footage. “Everyone says I’m fine, but I don’t feel fine.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!