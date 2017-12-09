The family that ice skates together stays together!

On Saturday, Kendall Jenner shared a picture of her recent fun-filled trip to an ice skating rink with Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope.

In the photo, the two sisters held hands as Jenner channeled Tara Lipinski, daringly balancing on one leg and raising her other arm in the air. While Kardashian wore a cozy-looking all black outfit, Jenner opted for ripped jeans with a grey sweatshirt under a black coat.

Sharing the image on social media, Jenner, 22, captioned it simply with a blue heart emoji.

Kardashian, 38, also documented the festive trip on Snapchat.

The mother of three posted a series of adorable videos featuring both herself and Jenner skating hand-in-hand with her 5-year-old daughter.

But not every moment of the trip was so graceful.

Kardashian also shared a video of her baby sister almost losing her balance while trying to do a lunge. Luckily after a brief moment of instability, the model was able to recover and seemed in good spirits as she continued skating.

After their time on the rink, Kardashian was clearly feeling the Christmas spirit, posting a picture of her holiday decorations, which included a giant Christmas tree.

But Kardashian isn’t the only member of her family who has been busy getting their home ready for the holidays.

Khloé Kardashian, 33, began decorating shortly after Thanksgiving — announcing that it was “decorating day” on Nov. 27 — and on Thursday, Kylie Jenner, 20, gave her fans a look at her giant white Christmas tree on Instagram.

Decorated by Jeff Leatham, the artistic director at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills, the 20-foot tree featured giant pink ornaments that might be a hint at the sex of the baby that Jenner is carrying.

Complete with a backdrop of Marilyn Monroe pop art prints, the tree took up Jenner’s entire entryway. A pink bow emoji in the reality star’s caption might have also been a nod to Jenner’s baby.

“Thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life … 🎀,” she wrote in the caption.