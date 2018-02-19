Kendall Jenner Says She's 'Always Been a Hypochondriac' as She Opens Up About Battling Anxiety  

Kendall Jenner is getting candid.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 22-year-old opened up about the toll her modeling career has taken on her — and the ways she’s learning to cope.

Kendall battles anxiety

“Kendall struggles from anxiety, and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up,” explained momager Kris Jenner. “Kendall gets the most anxious during fashion week, or when she’s traveling a lot. Trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.”

After seeing a doctor, Kendall was surprised to learn she’s not actually anemic.

“I think you think you have everything,” said Kris, 62.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always been a hypochondriac,” Kendall admitted. “I’ve always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl.”

But Kendall’s anxiety wasn’t just limited to her health — and it had been building up significantly in recent years.

“There’s a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim’s robbery,” she said. “Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing.”

“What I want to know is what’s the solution for the next time,” said Kris. “Because I worry about you and I know you want to do a great job. I want to be able to help you to get a place where you can be out there and not feel anxious.”

“I don’t think any of us have taken the time to process what’s been happening over the past year — almost two years, even,” said Kendall. “And I think that that is a factor in a lot of this. It’s hard to get your brain to slow down and think about it and really process what’s happening. Now that I can sit here and verbally say that, I think that will help me with the steps to take the time and really address it.”

Gearing up for Milan fashion week, Kendall found different ways to cope with her stress, includes sound bathing, acupuncture and meditation, which she said has “helped in the past for sure.” Once in Italy, things went well — and she even had Kris by her side, just in case she needed her.

“It’s hard for me to watch my daughter struggle and I feel like it’s my job to make sure she’s okay, which is really why I’m here in Milan,” said Kris. “But I realize that Kendall is one of the most independent women I’ve ever met in my life, and she can get to the root of the issue and the problem by herself.”

“Anxiety is all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it,” said Kendall. “I try and maintain it, but sometimes it’s out of your control. But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year.”

Kris gets a legacy video

Just when you thought you knew everything there was to know about Kris, she took all of us — and her own daughters! — by surprise, and we have Scott Disick to thank for it.

While spending time with Kris, Disick, 34, realized there was a lot he didn’t know about her, particularly in regards to her upbringing.

“Kris really is like my mom, so for me, it’s a lot of fun to hang out with her,” he said. “I know that Kris is quite interesting now, but I never really knew exactly how she grew up.”

Disick decided to make her a legacy video in the hopes of creating something special for the whole family.

“I just feel like your kids don’t know anything about how you grew up,” he said. “Your story is unreal — look at what you’ve become! You’re the most interesting woman in the world.”

“Kris is obviously the matriarch of this huge strong family,” he added. “And the truth is, I would think everybody would be interested in how she became the woman she is today. I’m not a huge fan of working hard, but I really worked a little bit and put a whole production crew together to film this legacy video. Obviously, I’m doing this video because I’m interested and I want Kris to have this, but I’m also doing it because I want the girls to really enjoy it as well.”

In the video, Kris opened up about everything from her earliest memories at her grandmother’s house — “that was such an amazing time in my life… it was sort of the idyllic warm and fuzzy childhood,” she said — to her parents’ divorce when she was 7 years old, which she admitted was “really sad.”

But Kris’ biggest bombshell was all about her biological father Robert Houghton, an aircraft engineer who moved to the Midwest. He moved back to San Diego when Kris was a teenager, but a few years later, he died in a car accident while traveling in Mexico with his girlfriend.

“You know, obviously when something that traumatic happens in your life and you lose a parent, things are a little foggy,” she said. “Losing my dad was one of the most significant things that’s ever happened in our life.”

Kris also opened up about “the first love” of her life, Robert Kardashian, revealing that the two met at the Del Mar racetrack when Kris was still a teenager and she even cheated on her then-boyfriend with him — but she saved the very best anecdote for last.

“He said, ‘The day that you get out of flight attendant school and graduate and move to New York is the same day O.J. [Simpson] and I are coming to New York because O.J. is doing commentary at the Olympics. I’m really excited to go up there and watch this young kid, Bruce Jenner, try and win the decathlon,’ ” she recalled.

“Robert said this?” said Disick in disbelief. “He was at the Olympic Games that Bruce won?”

“That’s right,” said Kris.

Disick showed the video to Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who could hardly believe what they were seeing.

“I hope that they understand and appreciate the value of having this big, huge, enormous family,” said Kris. “And that they all stick together and figure out how to go through life together.”

“If somebody were to come to me and give me a video of my parents telling their whole life story, I would be greatly appreciative,” Disick added. “So I hope the girls like it as much as I would have liked it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!