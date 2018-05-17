Kendall Jenner Involved in Fender Bender at Cannes Film Festival: Report

Kendall Jenner was noticeably absent from the red carpet at a Cannes Film Festival event on Sunday — but her tardiness wasn’t due to a fashion emergency.

Jenner, 22, got in a car accident on the way to Naomi Campbell’s annual Cannes Fashion for Relief benefit on May 13, according to Page Six.

According to the report, the model’s chauffeured car was involved in a fender bender.

While Jenner was fine after the accident and didn’t suffer any injuries, she was unable to hit the red carpet alongside Cambell, Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow.

But Jenner didn’t let the minor accident keep her from a night of fun. She arrived in time for dinner as the event was coming to a close and stunned in a sequin mini-dress for the night out.

Kendall Jenner Dave Benett/FFR/Getty

The model has been baring it all on the red carpet at the festival — sometimes literally. She stepped out at the Chopard party Friday rocking a sparkly semi-sheer dress sans bra. The next day, she walked the red carpet ahead of a screening of Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil), looking gorgeous in a tiered, full-length sheer white gown, which she wore with only a pair of nude-colored panties underneath.

The reality star joked about her risqué fashion choices, sharing a picture on her Instagram in one of her sheer outfits.

“Oops,” she captioned the shot.