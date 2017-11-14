Kendall Jenner Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game

Blake Griffin had a very special cheerleader in the crowd at the Staples Center on Monday night.

The 28-year-old Los Angeles Clippers power forward was supported at his game against the Philadelphia 76ers by girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

Jenner, 22, wore an all-grey ensemble, including a casual T-shirt and slim-fitting jeans.

With her brown locks down, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accessorized the look with a Mona Lisa-printed bag and snakeskin leather ankle boots.

She was joined at the event by a male friend and appeared to have snacked on french fries and water.

It’s not the first time Jenner has watched Griffin play from the stadium’s courtside seats. She was first spotted at a Clippers vs. Lakers game on Oct. 19, and then again Nov. 3.

The couple have been hanging out since August — shortly after he split from the mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron, a former college basketball player.

They’ve been frequently spotted together ever since, from getting into costume at a Halloween party to grabbing a bite at Sugarfish Sushi in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

He was also with Jenner and her family at her birthday dinner at Petit Taqueria earlier this month.

“Kendall was in a great mood,” an onlooker told PEOPLE of the supermodel at the event. “She and Blake hung out, but they also mingled separately.”

Another source added: “Kendall is very happy with Blake. They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual. But it seems more serious lately. When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him.”